Comparing Avalon (NYSE:AWX) & Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Avalon (NYSE:AWX) and Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avalon and Waste Connections’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon -2.46% -4.22% -2.01% Waste Connections 3.83% 10.44% 5.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avalon and Waste Connections’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon $68.36 million 0.10 -$460,000.00 N/A N/A Waste Connections $5.39 billion 5.04 $566.84 million $2.72 38.00

Waste Connections has higher revenue and earnings than Avalon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Avalon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Waste Connections shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Avalon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Waste Connections shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Avalon and Waste Connections, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon 0 0 0 0 N/A Waste Connections 0 2 11 1 2.93

Waste Connections has a consensus target price of $108.92, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Waste Connections’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waste Connections is more favorable than Avalon.

Volatility & Risk

Avalon has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Connections has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Waste Connections beats Avalon on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations. This segment also provides turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting; and sells construction mats. The Golf and Related Operations segment operates and manages three golf courses and related clubhouses, a hotel, and a travel agency. Its golf and country club facilities provide swimming pools, fitness centers, tennis courts, dining, and banquet and conference facilities, as well as spa services. The company also owns and operates hotel under the brand of The Grand Resort, which provides various facilities, such as swimming pool, fitness center, rooms, restaurants, bars, banquet, and conference facilities, as well as adjoining tennis center. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Warren, Ohio. Avalon Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc. provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals. The company also owns and operates transfer stations that receive compact and load waste to be transported to landfills or treatment facilities through truck, rail, or barge; and intermodal services for the rail haul movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest through a network of intermodal facilities. In addition, it provides E&P waste treatment, recovery, and disposal services for waste resulting from oil and natural gas exploration and production activity, such as drilling fluids, drill cuttings, completion fluids, and flowback water; production wastes and produced water during a well's operating life; contaminated soils that require treatment during site reclamation; and substances that require clean-up after a spill, reserve pit clean-up, or pipeline rupture. Further, the company offers container and chassis sales and leasing services to its customers. As of December 31, 2018, it owned or operated a network of 279 solid waste collection operations; 113 transfer stations; 56 municipal solid waste (MSW) landfills; 11 E&P waste landfills; 14 non-MSW landfills; 64 recycling operations; 4 intermodal operations; 22 E&P liquid waste injection wells; and 19 E&P waste treatment and oil recovery facilities. It also operated additional 49 transfer stations, 12 MSW landfills, and 2 intermodal operations. Waste Connections, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Vaughan, Canada.

