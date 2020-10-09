Comparing BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) & Crawford & Company (NASDAQ:CRD.A)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) and BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Crawford & Company and BRP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford & Company 0 0 0 0 N/A BRP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

BRP Group has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.17%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Crawford & Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Crawford & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crawford & Company and BRP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford & Company $1.05 billion 0.35 $12.48 million N/A N/A BRP Group $137.84 million 6.70 -$8.65 million $0.20 136.15

Crawford & Company has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford & Company and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford & Company -0.17% 19.15% 3.89% BRP Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BRP Group beats Crawford & Company on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses. It also offers services in the areas of field investigation, catastrophe, evaluation, and resolution of property and casualty insurance claims; and various on-demand inspection, verification, and other task specific field services for businesses and consumers through a mobile platform. Its Crawford TPA Solutions segment provides claims and risk management services; desktop claim adjusting and claims evaluation services; initial loss reporting services for claimants; loss mitigation services, such as medical bill review and case management, and vocational rehabilitation services; and risk management information services, as well as administers trust funds established to pay claims. It offers services for workers' compensation, auto and liability, disability absence and medical management, and accident and health markets. The company's Crawford Specialty Solutions segment offers claims management services related to large and complex losses in various industries, such as commercial property, aviation, forensic accounting, marine and transportation, retail, building and construction, cyber, and energy. It also provides a customer-centric solution for various loss types comprising high-frequency and low-complexity claims, and large complex repairs; and outsourced contractor management services to personal and commercial insurance carriers, and consumer markets. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Crawford & Company was founded in 1941 and is based in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal, commercial, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

