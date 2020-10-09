Comparing Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) & Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Royale Energy Funds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.02 $1.10 million N/A N/A Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 6.18 -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Carbon Natural Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Royale Energy Funds.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Royale Energy Funds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Royale Energy Funds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Carbon Natural Gas and Royale Energy Funds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Royale Energy Funds beats Carbon Natural Gas on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Natural Gas Company Profile

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

Royale Energy Funds Company Profile

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

