Comparing Envela (NYSE:ELA) & Birks Group (NYSE:BGI)

Envela (NYSE:ELA) and Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envela and Birks Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envela $82.03 million 1.50 $2.78 million N/A N/A Birks Group $126.32 million 0.06 -$9.61 million N/A N/A

Envela has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Birks Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Envela shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Birks Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Envela shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.8% of Birks Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envela and Birks Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envela 3.91% 30.50% 13.03% Birks Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Envela and Birks Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envela 0 0 0 0 N/A Birks Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Envela beats Birks Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components. The company also buys and sells various forms of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium precious metals products, including United States and other government coins, private mint medallions, art bars, and trade unit bars; and numismatic items, such as rare coins, currency, medals, tokens, and other collectibles. In addition, it buys and sells scrap gold; and repairs jewelry and watches. As of December 31, 2018, the company marketed its products and services through five retail locations under various banners, including Charleston Gold & Diamond Exchange, and Dallas Gold & Silver Exchange, as well as through CGDEinc.com, DGSE.com, and USBullionExchange.com e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as DGSE Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Envela Corporation in December 2019. Envela Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls. As of May 31, 2020, the company operated 27 Birks stores under the Maison Birks brand in various metropolitan markets in Canada; 1 retail location under the Brinkhaus brand in Calgary; and 2 retail locations under the Graff and Patek Philippe brands in Vancouver. It also engages in the retail and wholesale of fine jewelry collections through Mappin & Webb and Goldsmiths stores, as well as through e-commerce platforms; and gold exchange business. The company was formerly known as Birks & Mayors Inc. and changed its name to Birks Group Inc. in October 2013. Birks Group Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

