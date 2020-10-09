Comparing McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) & Iconix Brand Group (OTCMKTS:ICON)

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) and Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

McRae Industries has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iconix Brand Group has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for McRae Industries and Iconix Brand Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McRae Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Iconix Brand Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McRae Industries and Iconix Brand Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McRae Industries $69.31 million 0.57 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Iconix Brand Group $148.98 million 0.06 -$111.51 million N/A N/A

McRae Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iconix Brand Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of McRae Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Iconix Brand Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares McRae Industries and Iconix Brand Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McRae Industries -0.16% N/A N/A Iconix Brand Group -131.63% N/A -23.58%

Summary

McRae Industries beats Iconix Brand Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McRae Industries

McRae Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names. McRae Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Mount Gilead, North Carolina.

About Iconix Brand Group

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).

