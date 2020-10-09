Comparing NovaGold Resources (NG) & Its Rivals

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 67 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -13.82% -11.15% -1.28%

Risk and Volatility

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NovaGold Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 729 2800 2592 93 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given NovaGold Resources’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -122.44 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 14.34

NovaGold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NovaGold Resources rivals beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

