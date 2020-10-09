Comparing Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primeenergy Resources -6.93% -5.47% -2.42% Mid-Con Energy Partners -17.14% 3.48% 1.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.33 $3.48 million N/A N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners $55.50 million 0.63 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Primeenergy Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Primeenergy Resources and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Primeenergy Resources beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

