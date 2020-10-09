Comparing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and Solera National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 2 2 7 0 2.45 Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Solera National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp 29.14% N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Solera National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $52.10 billion 0.74 $4.66 billion N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp $11.49 million 3.45 $3.56 million N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. As of December 31, 2019, it operated through a network of approximately 3,752 branches in Italy and 1,047 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

