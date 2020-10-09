Consensus (SEN) Hits Market Cap of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Consensus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046983 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.74 or 1.00111053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Consensus Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 coins. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Coin Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

