Contrasting Aphria (APHA) and Its Competitors

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Aphria to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -94.50 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -0.31

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Aphria and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 407 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 173.37%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 90.06%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aphria is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s rivals have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aphria beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

