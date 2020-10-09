Contrasting BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Accelerate Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AXDX)

BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) and Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Accelerate Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioForce Nanosciences N/A -442,575.50% -307,215.56% Accelerate Diagnostics -803.60% -5,681.44% -63.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BioForce Nanosciences and Accelerate Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Accelerate Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accelerate Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.79%. Given Accelerate Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Accelerate Diagnostics is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Risk & Volatility

BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its share price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelerate Diagnostics has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Accelerate Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioForce Nanosciences and Accelerate Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 1,069.04 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Accelerate Diagnostics $9.30 million 67.02 -$84.31 million ($1.55) -7.14

BioForce Nanosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accelerate Diagnostics.

Summary

Accelerate Diagnostics beats BioForce Nanosciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast. The company was formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corporation and changed its name to Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. in December 2012. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

