Contrasting Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Sharps Compliance (OTCMKTS:SMED)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Broad Street Realty has a beta of -1.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharps Compliance has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Sharps Compliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty N/A N/A N/A Sharps Compliance 4.43% 8.11% 4.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Sharps Compliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A Sharps Compliance $51.15 million 2.12 $2.27 million $0.14 47.36

Sharps Compliance has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Sharps Compliance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Broad Street Realty and Sharps Compliance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Sharps Compliance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sharps Compliance has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Sharps Compliance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sharps Compliance is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

Sharps Compliance beats Broad Street Realty on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

MedAmerica Properties Inc. engages in the real estate business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program. The company also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices. In addition, it offers other solutions, such as TakeAway Environmental Return System, SharpsTracer, Sharps Secure, Needle Disposal System, Complete Needle Collection and Disposal System, Pitch-It IV Poles, Asset Return System, and Spill Kit and Recovery System, as well as Sharps MWMS, a medical waste management system. The company serves customers in home health care, retail clinics and immunizing pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, professional offices, assisted living and long-term care facilities, government, consumers, and commercial markets, as well as distributors. Sharps Compliance Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Houston, Texas.

