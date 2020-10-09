Contrasting Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:COF)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 13.98% 12.79% 1.14% Capital One Financial 0.74% 1.67% 0.24%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Capital One Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 1.35 $16.90 million $1.21 8.69 Capital One Financial $33.77 billion 1.09 $5.55 billion $12.09 6.64

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capital Bancorp and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital One Financial 0 3 13 0 2.81

Capital Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.19%. Capital One Financial has a consensus target price of $85.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.71%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and credit card lines, as well as loans to individuals comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, car loans, and boat loans. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

