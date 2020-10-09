Contrasting Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH)

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) and Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inari Medical and Nephros, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 3 2 0 2.40 Nephros 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inari Medical presently has a consensus price target of $64.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.56%. Nephros has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.92%. Given Nephros’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Inari Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and Nephros’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A Nephros -49.93% -56.37% -35.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inari Medical and Nephros’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nephros $5.69 million 10.87 -$3.40 million ($0.54) -12.67

Inari Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nephros.

Inari Medical Company Profile

There is no company description available for Inari Medical Inc.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It offers HDF systems for use in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; hemodiafilters for use as dialyzers in hemodialysis treatment; and water filters to food service, hospitality, and convenience store markets under the AETHER brand name. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, New Jersey.

