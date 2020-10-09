Contrasting Myomo (MYO) & Its Competitors

Myomo (NYSE: MYO) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Myomo to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Myomo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myomo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million -$10.71 million -0.24 Myomo Competitors $1.25 billion $176.03 million 39.99

Myomo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Myomo Competitors -208.64% -62.70% -25.26%

Risk and Volatility

Myomo has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo’s rivals have a beta of 0.67, meaning that their average share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Myomo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Myomo Competitors 372 1232 2009 103 2.50

Myomo currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.13%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential downside of 0.94%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Myomo rivals beat Myomo on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

