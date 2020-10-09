Contrasting Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Eventure Interactive (NASDAQ:EVTI)

Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao $790.85 million 0.92 -$386.20 million ($1.52) -1.68

Eventure Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Eventure Interactive and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Qutoutiao 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qutoutiao has a consensus price target of $3.70, suggesting a potential upside of 44.53%. Given Qutoutiao’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Qutoutiao is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.2% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eventure Interactive and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A Qutoutiao -43.29% -2,417.23% -85.81%

Summary

Qutoutiao beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventure Interactive

Eventure Interactive, Inc. engages in the social media business in the United States. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-Web technology platform that enables the users to create, capture, and organize memories and data. The company provides mobile applications for android and iOS based smartphones and mobile devices. It also operates eventure.com, which provides Eventure service that enables customers to find, plan, invite, navigate, capture, organize, and share events into a single application. The company was formerly known as Live Event Media, Inc. and changed its name to Eventure Interactive, Inc. in February 2013. Eventure Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product include Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

