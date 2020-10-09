Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 265 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

ATVI stock opened at $77.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

