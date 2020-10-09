Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $271,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $604.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $609.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $568.37 and a 200-day moving average of $531.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BlackRock from $645.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $654.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

