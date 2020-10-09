Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $85,000 Stock Holdings in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nice by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the second quarter worth $99,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the second quarter worth $126,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Nice by 88.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice during the third quarter worth $213,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Nice from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Nice from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.30.

Shares of NICE opened at $230.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $238.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.17.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

