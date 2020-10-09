Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,528,899,000 after acquiring an additional 43,968 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.79.

Shares of HD stock opened at $284.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

