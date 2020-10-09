Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $30,000 in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,550,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,744,000 after purchasing an additional 880,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,572 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $100,525,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,608,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETFC. BidaskClub cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

In related news, insider Michael Jos. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total value of $527,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,828.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $49.26 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.26.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.03 million. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 28.69%. Research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.