Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $60,000 in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,944 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,499 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 195,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 295,640 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STM. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.49.

Shares of STM opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

