Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,543,411,000 after acquiring an additional 118,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA opened at $300.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $278.83 and a 200 day moving average of $234.56. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $302.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BABA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.47.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

