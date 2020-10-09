Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,693 InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 149,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 13th. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

In other news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $40,579.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

