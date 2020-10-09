Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 276 Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 276 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,157,000 after purchasing an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,169,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,550,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $188.78 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of -131.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.55.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.86 million. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

