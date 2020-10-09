Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,967 Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Switch by 0.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Switch by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Switch by 81.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Switch by 77.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWCH. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.06.

SWCH opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Switch Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Switch had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $4,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,086,070.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 150,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $2,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,438.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496 over the last three months. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

