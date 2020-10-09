Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Aperimus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 265,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,500,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 252.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $362.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

