Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GAP by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,868 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,063 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.58. Gap Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPS. UBS Group increased their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

