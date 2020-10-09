Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes $32,000 Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $709,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $198.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

