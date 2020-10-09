Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 957.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,041,000 after buying an additional 1,351,601 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 687,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,277,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 661,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 241,172 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 992.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 518,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,659,000 after purchasing an additional 471,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 275.8% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 392,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,418,000 after purchasing an additional 287,999 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $67.82.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

