Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 12,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $167,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,291 shares of company stock worth $3,226,295. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.90. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.