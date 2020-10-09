Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 175.55% from the stock’s current price.

Contura Energy stock opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.50. Contura Energy has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Contura Energy alerts:

Contura Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $411.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.20 million. Contura Energy had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. Research analysts predict that Contura Energy will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Contura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.