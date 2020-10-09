Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CLGX. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

CLGX opened at $68.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corelogic will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,974.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corelogic during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

