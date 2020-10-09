Corning Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Corning has increased its dividend by 48.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GLW opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 352.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.60. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Corning will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 41,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,735.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

