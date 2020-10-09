Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $5.19 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $260.47 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $5.19 or 0.00046983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitForex, GDAC and Coinone.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11,065.74 or 1.00111053 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00152785 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 261,906,872 coins and its circulating supply is 204,122,269 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, Hotbit and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

