Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.5% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 151.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,743,467. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $365.09 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $365.97. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $346.31 and a 200-day moving average of $319.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

