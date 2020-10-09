Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

COUP has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.21.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $291.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $353.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.85 and its 200 day moving average is $241.74. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total value of $3,367,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,756.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.28, for a total value of $3,428,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,601.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 224,671 shares of company stock worth $61,419,802. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

