Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $345.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on COUP. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Coupa Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.21.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.48 and a beta of 1.51. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.28, for a total transaction of $3,428,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,601.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,671 shares of company stock valued at $61,419,802 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

