COVESTRO AG/S’s (COVTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered COVESTRO AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CSFB downgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get COVESTRO AG/S alerts:

Shares of COVTY opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.04.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that COVESTRO AG/S will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for COVESTRO AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVESTRO AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.