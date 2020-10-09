Cowen Boosts Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $39.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.42.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $42.75 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.62.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $874,300. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 74,950.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

