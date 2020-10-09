Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 216,846 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,960,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after buying an additional 202,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 260,740 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 590,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

