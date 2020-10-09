Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

