Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €45.95 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €45.95 ($54.06) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.59 ($50.11).

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.70.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

