Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DLGNF. UBS Group lowered shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.61. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dialog Semiconductor will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

