Creditcoin (CTC) Reaches Market Cap of $347.49 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00005540 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a market cap of $347.49 million and $3.75 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00046951 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,062.06 or 1.00130835 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000341 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00152922 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,471,478 coins and its circulating supply is 567,790,329 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

Creditcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

