Critical Survey: First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) vs. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Columbia Financial and First Savings Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Columbia Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.76%. First Savings Financial Group has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.92%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Columbia Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Financial 15.61% 5.14% 0.63% First Savings Financial Group 15.65% 18.69% 1.70%

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Financial has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Columbia Financial and First Savings Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Financial $292.72 million 4.83 $54.72 million $0.48 25.63 First Savings Financial Group $94.85 million 1.31 $17.00 million N/A N/A

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Savings Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Columbia Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Columbia Financial on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, including commercial real estate and multifamily loans, one- to four-family residential loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers title insurance products; and wealth management services. It operates 50 full-service banking offices in 10 of New Jersey's 21 counties. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

