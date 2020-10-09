CSFB Increases OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $40.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective boosted by CSFB from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

OMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. OneMain has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 230,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in OneMain by 120.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in OneMain by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

