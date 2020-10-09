CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

CSX has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CSX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. CSX has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

