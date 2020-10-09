CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in CSX by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,440,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,560,000 after acquiring an additional 219,066 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 120,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 117,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 140,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

