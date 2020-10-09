CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $17.40.

NYSE CVI opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

